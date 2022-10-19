 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Quiet day for grain markets

“Grain markets traded in another lackluster day with a lot of the same market information being regurgitated in the trade,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “The U.S. dollar traded strong throughout the day which pressure the corn and wheat markets, while soybeans closed the day stronger thanks to soybean oil."

“After starting the over-night with small gains, (corn) prices traded close to double digit losses by mid-morning, but did manage to claw back after energy prices turned higher,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The stock market also made a reversal downward, which may have had some traders buying value in corn and selling equities.”

Corn

Futures markets are “stuck in the range” we’ve seen since the end of August, CHS Hedging said.

WASDE impact felt two days later

Traders are still parsing the latest USDA supply and demand numbers. “Post USDA supply and demand report traders began to question USDA estima…

Soybeans

The USDA estimated soybean yield at 49.8/bu. down from 50.6/bu./acre trade while it raised expected Brazilian production, Kevin Stockard said …

Soybeans

“The low water levels in the Mississippi River have not gotten better and very little rain is forecast which might help the situation, but as …

Soybeans

USDA announced this morning soybean sales of 392tmt to China and 198tmt to Unknown, both for 2022/2023. There was also a 230tmt sale of soymea…

Trade still digesting USDA report

The trade is growing more concerned that river transportation issues will be bad enough to weaken the corn export outlook further, The Hightow…

Wheat

USDA dropped wheat exports by 50 million bushels and the number is the lowest US export number in 50 years, according toSteve Freed of ADM Inv…

Wheat

A meeting yesterday between Putin and Erdogan (Turkey) gave some hope that the Ukraine export corridor agreement could possibly be extended, b…

Corn

USDA lowered exports by 125 million bushels, but some people think it should have been lowered byanother 200 million bushels due to cheaper Uk…

