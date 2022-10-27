 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Quiet' day in the grain markets

It was a fairly quiet day for grains Thursday. “Grain markets had a weak session with no news to generate any excitement,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “The dollar index was up over 800 points and crude oil gained over 75 cents, while stocks fell as they approached the closing bell on weak earnings.”

“Fact China lockdown in 28 cites, 200 mln people and 25% of GDP could slow their raw material imports,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “High processing margins and higher energy markets offers support. Slower US export demand and talk of higher 2023 global supplies offers resistance.”

