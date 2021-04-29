 Skip to main content
Quiet day overall in ag trade

“Today seemed to be a quiet day of trade in both the ag and macro sectors,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “The fund driven rally remains paused in corn, beans, and wheat so we trade weather and the planting pace. The macro sector is finding strength on hopes that we are reopening for business as usual coming out of the pandemic.”

“Some feel US corn plantings could be 40-50% done,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Over the 2 week must of the US Midwest could see normal rains. This could suggest first USDA crop rating could be above average… Talk of lower Brazil corn crop is supportive to July and could increase US export demand.”

