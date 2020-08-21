“There was little new news for the market to find direction from today and consequently, today’s range was small and volume light,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Nonetheless, a consistently dry weather pattern this week and dry weather into the weekend and early next week provided underlying support.”
The USDA announced it would be assessing the situation in Iowa following storm damage and releasing results next month. “The USDA plans to assess harvested acres in the state of Iowa and release their results in their September crop production/supply and demand report scheduled for September 11 at 11 a.m. Central Time,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said.