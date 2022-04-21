Quiet markets ease overnight

Markets were “rather uneventful” in the overnight session, as grain market ranges in corn and soybeans were less than 10 cents. “Wheat was a little more active,” Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said.
There is talk that Wednesday’s rally in grain markets are liked to “short-call traders liquidating positions,” Total Farm Marketing said. “A sharp downward reversal in the dollar is also noted.”
Chinese buying may also slow down as the margins for their domestic crushers are poor, Paumen said. “Demand for soymeal is weak as livestock producers use alternatives for feed.”