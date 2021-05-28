Quiet, mixed markets mixed today going into long weekend

U.S. summer weather will be key to prices, said Total Farm Marketing in its Sunrise Market Update today.
“USDA will issue its first estimate of the U.S. 2021 corn crop rating next week. The Good-to-excellent rating could be over 70%. In 11 of the last 15 years that the first corn crop rating was over 70%, the final yield was at or above USDA’s May estimate, TFM said. However, extreme summer weather forced the remaining years below USDA’s May crop rating, said Steve Freed of ADM Investors.
Expect quiet trade today going today going into the long Memorial Day weekend. After a volatile week, it looks like the markets will end this week, unchanged, said Seth Miller of The Andersons. He expects “heightened volatility” on Tuesday depending on news over the weekend.
Markets will be closed on Monday in recognition of Memorial Day,