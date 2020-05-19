“Overall quiet trade in the grain markets with corn dancing around amidst big crop ideas and rumblings that China may be in the market for US corn,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “The soybean market stepped back on consolidation in the soyoil market after yesterday’s nice rally and no sign of China buying US beans.”
“Soybean futures could be near the midpoint of a broad range between 8.00 and 9.00,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Lack of large China buying US soybeans could increase US 2019/20 soybean carryout. Talk of higher US final planted soybean acres could also limit gains. Still large China buying could help soybeans test the higher end of the range.”