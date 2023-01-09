Quiet trade to open the week

People are also reading…
“Grain markets overall had a quiet day with corn and soybeans finished lower, wheat for the most part, was as well, aside from Mpls wheat,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “The dollar shot lower today, trading at its lowest levels since June, and the DOW has retreated this after while S&P holds on to slightly higher trade.”
“Probably the most anticipated feature to Thursday’s reports will be the Argentine production forecasts,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Surveyed expectations as reported by wire services expect soybean production to be cut 3 mt to 46.5 mt, down from 49.5 mt in Dec-22. I would not be surprised to see USDA not make such an aggressive cut this early.”