U.S. President Trump reportedly likes where trade talks with China are going, but ultimately he will make the final call on the Dec. 15 tariffs, according to economic adviser Larry Kudlow, Reuters said.
“The Dec 15 deadline for another round of tariffs to be imposed on Chines goods is still a go,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “President Trump assures folks that trade talks are going in a favorable direction.”
Otherwise, it was another quiet day overall in the markets to end the week, as another round of snow is expected to hit this weekend across parts of the Midwest, Heesch said.