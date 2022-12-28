 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Quieter markets today after Tuesday’s surge on China’s lessening of restrictions

Ukraine and Europe are reporting lower corn acreage expectations for 2023, Steve Feed of ADM Investor Services said this morning.

While there was likely winterkill damage in areas of the U.S. winter wheat belt which did not have snow cover, it will take time for producers to ascertain the damage, The Hightower Report said this morning.

Brazil is still exporting corn about 30 cents cheaper than the U.S., said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services, but there is hope that China will import some U.S. corn as the country loosens COVID 19 restrictions.

