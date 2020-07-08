Although the technical picture continues to lean bullish for corn and beans, the fundamental outlook is exactly the opposite if rain starts to fall, according to Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. “There is no point in tempting fate because the export situation and frustrating Chinese situation do not favor further rallies,” Lawrence said.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo noted that the U.S. will begin restricting visas for some Chinese officials due to actions in Tibet. The FTC and DOJ are also investigating concerns the popular video app, TikTok, may have violated a 2019 agreement to delete videos and personal information from those under 13. Allendale reported.