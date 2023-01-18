 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rain in Argentina still top story

The Argentina soybean crop is rated 4% good/excellent and 56% poor/very poor and 66% of the soil rated poor/dry. “It is going to take more than a modest improvement to turn the crop around in a meaningful way,” The Hightower Report said today.

Grains traded higher overnight with traders are factoring in dryness in Argentina. While there is some rain coming across the country, more is needed; some loss is already calculated in, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said today.

The corn market traded higher overnight but has turned to negative territory this morning. The weaker tone comes this morning despite a weaker the weaker U.S. dollar, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.

Argentine weather rebound expected

The big deal in the grain markets right now is this shift in the Argentina weather forecast, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Rains over t…

Corn

The corn market traded lower overnight on China’s economic worries and the South American corn production, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.

Soybeans

“Soybeans ended lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Talk of needed rains across the dry areas of Argentina and concern abo…

Wheat

Wheat futures followed corn higher yesterday but there is mixed trading today, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said this morning.

Crop markets surge after report

“As usual, the USDA Crop Production reports can bring some surprises,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The January data dump by the USDA brought two c…

Wheat

Wheat traded higher along with other grains and likely saw some bargain buying amid speculation that export markets could get tighter. However…

Corn

South American production comes back into focus as Argentina saw drastic cutbacks to production and crop ratings are ugly, according to Bryant…

Wheat

“Futures closed higher across the three markets with Mpls and KC leading the way, and Chicago closed the day out in third place,” Nick Paumen,…

