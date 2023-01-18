Rain in Argentina still top story

The Argentina soybean crop is rated 4% good/excellent and 56% poor/very poor and 66% of the soil rated poor/dry. “It is going to take more than a modest improvement to turn the crop around in a meaningful way,” The Hightower Report said today.
Grains traded higher overnight with traders are factoring in dryness in Argentina. While there is some rain coming across the country, more is needed; some loss is already calculated in, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said today.
The corn market traded higher overnight but has turned to negative territory this morning. The weaker tone comes this morning despite a weaker the weaker U.S. dollar, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.