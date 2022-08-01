 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rain in some areas eases weather pressure

In recent weeks, the market has been watching four things, potential recession, trade, Ukraine and China. All are a little negative at the moment, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said this morning.

All three corn, soybeans and wheat are down starting the week. And energy markets are mostly lower with crude oil down 3 bucks, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said this morning.

In the Midwest scattered showers went through far southern and western areas over the weekend while it was dry elsewhere. Some areas will receive beneficial precipitation while others will be left out. “When showers miss, the heat will increase,” causing stress, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.

