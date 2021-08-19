Rain in the forecast pressures prices

“Technicals and outside markets had their way with the grains in today’s session,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices were pressured from forecasts suggesting widespread beneficial rains across the U.S. Midwest, weakness in the crude oil market and strength in the U.S. dollar. Ramped up concerns about the spread of COVID increase worries of demand slowdowns.”
“The corn market traded lower on strength in the U.S. dollar, weakness in the energy market and decent yield prospects as reported from this week’s crop scouts,” Heesch said.