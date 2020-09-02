Temperatures have cooled off from the recent heatwave, but the Western Corn Belt continues to look for rain, said Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging. Portions of the U.S. report that August was the driest on record or at least in the top five.
Consistently cool with increased rain chances are forecast into early September. The Midwest wide soaker that is so desperately needed is not coming, but the temperature models do not have any frost or freeze concerns into mid-September, either, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.
Cepea, a Sao Paulo University linked research center, states that the price of Brazilian ag commodities have hit new records as strong demand and a weaker currency drive prices higher.