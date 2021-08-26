 Skip to main content
Rain pressures soybeans as exports support market

“Significant rain on the radar today likely kept soybean prices under pressure as it appears much of the rain is falling in areas that really could use additional moisture,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Old crop export sales at 2.8 mln were viewed as supportive bringing the year-to-date total to 2.284 bb, or 101.1% of the latest USDA estimate of 2.260 bln.”

Wheat markets managed to rally Thursday. “Corn and soybeans had a repeat of yesterday’s session, with a sharp drop on the close,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Wheat rallied throughout the session, following strength in world markets. Outside markets traded lower in response to attacks in Afghanistan.”

