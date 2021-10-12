 Skip to main content
Rain stalling harvest across Corn Belt

Rain stalling harvest across Corn Belt

The USDA Weekly Harvest Progress numbers will be released today, delayed one day due to the Columbus Day holiday. Meanwhile, new harvest delays are expected as the U.S. is likely to get a lot of rain over the next few days, Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise market update today.

Fertilizer ships are no longer being allowed to enter some Chinese ports.

“Not to be a rumor monger, but China has been making moves (shutting ports, building hospitals) like they are locking down again,” John Payne of Daniels Trading, a division of Stonex said early this morning. “The fertilizer news from the overnight has me concerned for markets in which China imports are massive.”

The recent jump in fertilizer prices, driven by higher natural gas costs, opens the door for lower planted area and less production for the new crop season, The Hightower Report said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

