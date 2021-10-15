Rains boost crops in Argentina

Rains in central Argentina have helped farmers as soil moisture conditions are in good shape, according to CHS Hedging.
This the first weekly lower close for wheat and corn in five weeks, according to Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.
