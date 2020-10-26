Weather forecasts turned quite a bit wetter over the Southern Plains over the weekend. Rains and snow are expected to impact a lot of the soft red wheat country, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “This is a fairly significant shit in the forecast, and is largely responsible for the weakness in the wheat market,” he said.
China has bought $23 billion in ag goods this year according to the U.S. trade office, or 71% of the target set in the trade agreement. “The big take-home is that the U.S. is happy with the progress,” said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.