Rains continue to hit Argentina

“Rains in Argentina are forecast to continue through next week and may help the poorly rated beans that are just about to begin setting pods,” Stewart-Peterson said. “In the US, crush margins have slipped a bit now that Argentina has received some rain and should be set to export bean meal, but the margins remain profitable for processors."
“Mixed day in the Ag markets with the corn lower while the wheat and soybeans were higher,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Cattle markets were mostly higher while the hogs were mixed. The equity markets are modestly lower and crude oil is trading both sides this afternoon.”