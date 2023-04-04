People are also reading…
After this rain event, the Midwest looks to be drier and warmer (which should help with planting, but next week, warmer temperatures in the Northern Plains could cause melting of the snow and potential flooding issues, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Corn rices from South America should now remain strong as countries there concentrate on Soybeans exports and not Corn, according to Jack Scoville of the Price Futures Group. The Brazil Summer crop and the Argentine crop is developing under stressful conditions. It has been wet so the Soybeans harvest has been delayed and the Safrinha Corn planting is becoming delayed as well.