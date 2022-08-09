 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rains favor, neglect parts of Corn Belt

Weekend rains were plentiful for many in eastern Iowa, southern Minnesota, northern Illinois and Wisconsin while the driest parts of Kansas, Nebraska and western Iowa were shorted again, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. The next 10 days are expected to be dry but cooler for all but the far eastern Corn Belt where more rain chances are expected. The forecast models have been missing on predicting less rain and more heat when the actual weather ended up being more rain with less heat.

People are also reading…

Farmers will face much higher fertilizer prices to begin the 2023 planning season, according to a report on the University of Illinois’ farmdoc website.

Vessels continue to slowly make their way out of the Ukrainian Black Sea ports with up to 6 ships having left port. None of the early ships have made it to their final destinations, so no one knows how bad or good the corn quality may be.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Soybeans

Soybeans and both products were higher yesterday on extreme weather seen in parts of the Midwest and on concerns about Chinese demand moving f…

Soybeans

Soybean markets are now back above their 200-day moving averages, CHS Hedging said. “The strong performance of nearby futures does seem to hin…

Corn

Traders see significant production losses for Europe, and also some yield loss in the U.S. as factors which could tighten the ending stocks si…

Soybeans

The soybean market turned higher overnight as the market was viewed oversold, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging. Prices drew additional support f…

Wheat

Expectations are for an increase in world ending stocks due to lower exports in next week’s WASDE report, ADM Investor Services said. “Wheat f…

Soybeans

There may be less weather pressure on soybeans as parts of Illinois are receiving rain this morning. However there may be a boost to bean pric…

Corn

Heavy rains occurred over parts of northern Iowa, southern Minnesota and Wisconsin into northern Illinois over the weekend. Even with the rain…

Corn

A brief cool-off is expected for the Western Corn Belt with the first decent chance of rain over the past two weeks. Unfortunately, Iowa soils…

Wheat

“Wheat price action has been uninspiring the past month, trending mostly sideways,” Jim Warren of CHS trading said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News