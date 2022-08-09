Rains favor, neglect parts of Corn Belt

Weekend rains were plentiful for many in eastern Iowa, southern Minnesota, northern Illinois and Wisconsin while the driest parts of Kansas, Nebraska and western Iowa were shorted again, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. The next 10 days are expected to be dry but cooler for all but the far eastern Corn Belt where more rain chances are expected. The forecast models have been missing on predicting less rain and more heat when the actual weather ended up being more rain with less heat.
Farmers will face much higher fertilizer prices to begin the 2023 planning season, according to a report on the University of Illinois’ farmdoc website.
Vessels continue to slowly make their way out of the Ukrainian Black Sea ports with up to 6 ships having left port. None of the early ships have made it to their final destinations, so no one knows how bad or good the corn quality may be.