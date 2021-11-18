 Skip to main content
Rains impacting Canadian shipping

  • Updated

Canadian grain shippers are seeing “significant” impact from rainstorms affecting their rail transportation, ADM Investor Services said. It is expected to have a “cascading effect” according to Wade Sobkowich, the executive director of the Western Grain Elevator Association, which include vessel delays and higher freight rates.

Argentinian farmers have sold nearly 34.1 mln tonnes of soybeans from the 2020/21 season, numbers that are behind the sales of the previous year by one mln, ADM Investor Services said.

Energy markets are mixed coming into this morning, particularly as oil markets ease “on talk of releasing stockpiles,” Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Losses limited on ideas the release of reserves could be less than what was expected earlier.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

