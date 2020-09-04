The weekend will see the best chance for widespread rain with even the driest areas of the Western Corn Belt expecting a good drink. It is too late to help most of the corn but it will stabilize some beans to keep 51-plus bushels per acre yield potential intact, Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors said. “There is not a credible frost threat in the 21-day forecast which will help late maturing crops,” he said.
Allendale’s Nationwide Producer Survey estimates U.S. corn yield at 178.28 bushels per acre and production at 14.980 billion bushels. Soybean yield is estimated at 51.93 bushels per acre and production at 4.311 billion bushels.