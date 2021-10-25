Rains slow harvest in Corn Belt

Over the weekend a good chunk of Iowa saw 2 inches or more of rain. Illinois and southern Missouri were also very wet, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “This could certainly stall harvest activity in some areas,” he said.
The grain markets continue to lead the rebound since the October USDA report and finished the week on a higher note while also posting solid weekly gains, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. Wheat and bean oil remain the most active and bullish markets but beans are struggling to hold the recent gains as U.S. exports fall further behind 2020 and rising world fertilizer prices are suggesting a surge in bean acres in both South American and the U.S.