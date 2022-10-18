 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recession, river weighing on markets

People are also reading…

The macros are weighing on beans and all other commodities as the economy teeters on the brink of a recession and the U.S. Dollar hovers at 20 year highs. So all eyes will be on South American growing weather for their emergent crop through the First Quarter of 2023, according to William D. Moore of Price Futures Group.

Soybeans and soybeans were lower this morning as barge traffic on the Mississippi River is causing bottlenecking with shipping, and the area is still not forecast for rain, according to Total Farm Marketing.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

Futures markets are “stuck in the range” we’ve seen since the end of August, CHS Hedging said.

WASDE impact felt two days later

Traders are still parsing the latest USDA supply and demand numbers. “Post USDA supply and demand report traders began to question USDA estima…

Soybeans

The USDA estimated soybean yield at 49.8/bu. down from 50.6/bu./acre trade while it raised expected Brazilian production, Kevin Stockard said …

Soybeans

“The low water levels in the Mississippi River have not gotten better and very little rain is forecast which might help the situation, but as …

Trade still digesting USDA report

The trade is growing more concerned that river transportation issues will be bad enough to weaken the corn export outlook further, The Hightow…

Soybeans

USDA announced this morning soybean sales of 392tmt to China and 198tmt to Unknown, both for 2022/2023. There was also a 230tmt sale of soymea…

Wheat

A meeting yesterday between Putin and Erdogan (Turkey) gave some hope that the Ukraine export corridor agreement could possibly be extended, b…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News