Recession, river weighing on markets

The macros are weighing on beans and all other commodities as the economy teeters on the brink of a recession and the U.S. Dollar hovers at 20 year highs. So all eyes will be on South American growing weather for their emergent crop through the First Quarter of 2023, according to William D. Moore of Price Futures Group.
Soybeans and soybeans were lower this morning as barge traffic on the Mississippi River is causing bottlenecking with shipping, and the area is still not forecast for rain, according to Total Farm Marketing.