Record heat, dry spell hangs over Corn Belt

A lot of the Corn Belt is very much dry this morning, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. It’s going to be hot again today, but this heat is going to go away. By the end of the week a cold-air mass will move into the Northern Plains. There is not a lot of rainfall forecast over the next seven days.
Soybean planting is nearly complete at 98% while wheat harvest advanced to 25% with crop conditions falling 1% back to 30% good-to-excellent, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. All numbers were as expected.