 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Record-high soybean predictions in U.S. and Brazil

“All three major ag markets were lower early, but wheat and soybean oil were able to recover and finish strong on a very quiet day,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said.

People are also reading…

Soybeans moved lower on concerns about large crops in the U.S. and next year in Brazil, as well as worries about China’s economy.

“Soybean futures ended lower on talk that U.S. 2022 soybean crop could be record high,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Traders are also concerned that Brazil 2023 soybean crop could also be record high.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pro Farmer Tour continues

Ukraine continues to load out vessels according to reports, CHS Hedging said. There are 36 vessels that have been loaded since early August, i…

Export data on hold

The U.S. Agriculture Department (USDA) said in a statement on Monday that weekly export sales data would not be available until further notice…

Fed meeting, crop tour wrap up week

Mortgage rates are at the highest level since June “adding pressure to an already slowing housing market,” CHS Hedging said. That adds to econ…

Soybeans

With expectations for a record-high South America crop this year, the upside for soybean prices seems limited unless there are weather issues,…

Soybeans

Soybeans continued to move lower Thursday, weighed down by wetter forecasts for some key crop-growing areas. “November soybeans followed throu…

Soybeans

Soybeans see double-digit weakness this morning as the crop tour last week showed a soybean crop that was close to the USDA forecasts as bette…

Export figures looking for clarity

Several analysts were skeptical of a new USDA reporting system for exports, released Thursday. The numbers could be revised. “USDA started usi…

Corn

Corn futures are higher after Pro Farmer’s estimated 168.1 bu./acre U.S. corn yield. USDA estimated 175.4 bu./acre. Talk of increased Ukraine …

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News