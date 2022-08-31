Record-high soybean predictions in U.S. and Brazil

“All three major ag markets were lower early, but wheat and soybean oil were able to recover and finish strong on a very quiet day,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said.
Soybeans moved lower on concerns about large crops in the U.S. and next year in Brazil, as well as worries about China’s economy.
“Soybean futures ended lower on talk that U.S. 2022 soybean crop could be record high,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Traders are also concerned that Brazil 2023 soybean crop could also be record high.”