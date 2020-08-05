Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors forecasts corn yields at 178.8 bushels per acre and beans at 56.81 BPA. “Even if the USDA is slow to raise yield projections in next week’s report, the momentum and forecasts clearly show record potential for both summer row crops,” he said.
Argentina’s exchange rate will be a major conversation in the coming weeks, Allendale said. The country has released details of a deal with creditors to restructure $65 billion in sovereign debt. This may hopefully stop nine instances of defaults. Much of the U.S. grain trade has correctly noted our focus should be on the U.S. dollar versus Brazil and the U.S. dollar versus Argentina.