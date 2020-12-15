 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Relief looking to help markets

Relief looking to help markets

Equity markets are higher this morning as COVID-19 relief packages are being discussed, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said. The bill, which seems to be broken into two parts, offers $748 bln of relief and appears to have bipartisan support, while another $160 bln is being debated. This comes as the first COVID-19 vaccination trials were administered around the U.S.

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar is at its lowest point since Spring 2018, Sanderson said, with grains expecting choppier trade today.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The soy complex was lower on beneficial moisture across Brazil but weather watchers will be keeping a close eye on the weather in Argentina, a…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The surprising thing about the numbers in Thursday’s USDA report is that U.S. export demand was left unchanged for beans, which probably was m…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybeans opened lower on smaller than expected cuts to U.S. ending stocks and an unchanged production estimate for Brazil but prices eventuall…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

USDA has a good history of lowering U.S. soybean ending stocks on this report, Allendale said. Declines were noted in 10 of the past 20 years.…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

  • Updated

The wheat market traded higher on a bout of short covering and a technical buying spree after recent losses, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

As the USDA refrained from making any changes on yesterday’s corn balance sheet, traders will now look toward the January stocks report for th…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News