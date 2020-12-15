Relief looking to help markets

Equity markets are higher this morning as COVID-19 relief packages are being discussed, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said. The bill, which seems to be broken into two parts, offers $748 bln of relief and appears to have bipartisan support, while another $160 bln is being debated. This comes as the first COVID-19 vaccination trials were administered around the U.S.
Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar is at its lowest point since Spring 2018, Sanderson said, with grains expecting choppier trade today.
CropWatch Weekly Update
Get the Iowa and Illinois CropWatchers report delivered to your inbox.