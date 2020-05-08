“The grains were mixed with the row crops trading higher on renewed optimism over China buying U.S. goods,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “China says they still plan to honor their Phase One trade agreement (buying increased amounts of ag products, including corn and soybeans). The market awaits next week’s USDA data.”
“Traders are more hopeful today that China will be a strong buyer of US corn and DDGs later this year, especially after yesterday’s export sales report showed a weekly sale of 686,000 tons of corn to China,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Stronger energy prices are also supportive, and ethanol production has bounced in recent weeks.”