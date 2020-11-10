“Strong day in the Ag markets after the release of the USDA report,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Smaller US stocks numbers, world crop concerns from adverse weather conditions and hopes for a soon to be approved and effective vaccine for the Coronavirus all spurred on the markets. The energy and equity markets were higher as well.”
“Soybeans traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “USDA lowered US 2020 soybean crop and US carryout lower than the average trade guess. Most feel the US carryout now suggest higher prices. Some could even see final US soybean exports higher than USDA guess and an even lower US carryout which could force prices higher to slow demand.”