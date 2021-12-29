Report: U.S. farmers to increase plantings in 2022

The Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. U.S. farmers aim to plant even more corn, wheat and soybeans than they did in a record 2021. But high fertilizer prices, forecasts of more wild weather and the threat that China slows its buying loom over the year ahead. The article further said that analysts project grain prices in 2022 will back off, as global supplies catch up to demand.
Weather forecasts for the problem areas of South America look a little wetter this morning, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Some areas in Argentina are going to catch some rain, and southern Brazil will be wetter. “That may be part of the reason for yesterday’s selling pressure,” he said. “Still, South American crop estimates are being cut.”