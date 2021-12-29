 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Report: U.S. farmers to increase plantings in 2022

Report: U.S. farmers to increase plantings in 2022

The Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. U.S. farmers aim to plant even more corn, wheat and soybeans than they did in a record 2021. But high fertilizer prices, forecasts of more wild weather and the threat that China slows its buying loom over the year ahead. The article further said that analysts project grain prices in 2022 will back off, as global supplies catch up to demand.

Weather forecasts for the problem areas of South America look a little wetter this morning, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Some areas in Argentina are going to catch some rain, and southern Brazil will be wetter. “That may be part of the reason for yesterday’s selling pressure,” he said. “Still, South American crop estimates are being cut.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets saw a key reversal today, but drought remains in South America. Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said rainfall deficits have "nearly…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Strength in the soy complex has continued supporting the corn market, as dryness in southern Brazil limits any losses that might be found, Ami…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

U.S. ethanol production declined a little bit last week but is still higher than year-to-year numbers, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Et…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Most look for USDA to raise US 2021/22 corn demand on Jan 12, according to Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Following the Christmas break, corn resumes where it left off, rising 6 to 7 cents in early Monday action, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Market…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News