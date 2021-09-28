 Skip to main content
Reports of energy issues causing concern

Grain markets are “quiet” this morning as crop progress and “stronger than expected yields” are pressuring prices, Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging said.

Natural gas supplies are low in a number of countries, Uhrich said, which may have “negative ramifications” for agriculture. That news may also weigh on sentiment.

Some of those issues are spilling into China as John Payne of Daniels Trading notes that China’s state planner is calling on power companies to provide enough support to fertilizer companies. “China continues to have major power issues, as does the EU and UK,” he said.

