 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reports shake up soybeans, raise wheat

Reports shake up soybeans, raise wheat

Today’s USDA reports made plenty of waves in the grain market with corn and soybeans falling and wheat finding support. Soybeans led the way lower as increases in 2020 soybean production figures and bigger stocks than expected weighed on the market, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said.

There were also concerns in outside markets about the debates in the U.S. government on the spending bill, but those losses were limited as reports are emerging of a “stopgap spending bill” to keep the government open, Heesch said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures were quiet overnight, trading in a small trading ranges as harvest progresses. “U.S. yields have been generally good with weather…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybeans are mixed this morning as concerns eased over U.S. exports and the global economy on Thursday. However, talk the Chinese were buying …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Argentina has about 8% of its corn crop planted, while Brazil is closer to 20%, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Despite harvest pressure, corn prices are continuing to hold above support levels, Total Farm marketing said. “Central Brazil received some ra…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Trade in soybeans is expected to be sideways on harvest pressure, Patti Uhrich, of CHS Hedging said this morning.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News