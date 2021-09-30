Reports shake up soybeans, raise wheat

Today’s USDA reports made plenty of waves in the grain market with corn and soybeans falling and wheat finding support. Soybeans led the way lower as increases in 2020 soybean production figures and bigger stocks than expected weighed on the market, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said.
There were also concerns in outside markets about the debates in the U.S. government on the spending bill, but those losses were limited as reports are emerging of a “stopgap spending bill” to keep the government open, Heesch said.