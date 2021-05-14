 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
River barge backup affecting grain prices

River barge backup affecting grain prices

“What a week!” Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said this morning as grain futures are starting to move up again, after strong losses yesterday.

Corn is bouncing back after Thursday’s “debacle,” Alan Brugler of Brugler marketing said this morning. “Corn futures are up 6 to 15 cents this morning on pre-weekend profit taking after the big Thursday sell off,” he said.

Soybean prices are trading slightly higher this morning, reversing some of yesterday’s losses. Despite the sharp drop in prices, the market is still set to see a small weekly gain, Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging said this morning.

Reports state that there are now at least 49 vessels and 802 barges back up in the Mississippi River due to the damaged bridge in Memphis, Murphy said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybeans moved lower, with traders looking ahead to Wednesday’s WASDE report. “Soybeans traded lower today, with many citing profit-taking ahe…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets were sharply down to begin the week. “US corn futures took a good trashing today,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said.…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn ending stocks was “neutral” at 1.257 bln bushels for the current marketing year, Pattie Uhrich of CHS Hedging said. The increase weighed …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn went limit down today in the Jul contract amid heavy selling. Estimated fund selling saw nearly 50,000 contracts sold, Pattie Uhrich of C…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The soybean market “is following corn,” Total Farm Marketing said with today’s sharp drop in the markets, though yesterday’s report was not be…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News