River barge backup affecting grain prices

“What a week!” Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said this morning as grain futures are starting to move up again, after strong losses yesterday.
Corn is bouncing back after Thursday’s “debacle,” Alan Brugler of Brugler marketing said this morning. “Corn futures are up 6 to 15 cents this morning on pre-weekend profit taking after the big Thursday sell off,” he said.
Soybean prices are trading slightly higher this morning, reversing some of yesterday’s losses. Despite the sharp drop in prices, the market is still set to see a small weekly gain, Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging said this morning.
Reports state that there are now at least 49 vessels and 802 barges back up in the Mississippi River due to the damaged bridge in Memphis, Murphy said.