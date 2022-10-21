 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
River levels weighing on Midwest prices

The cash market has been strong at the Gulf but weak in the Midwest river areas due to the low river levels and reduced barge shipping, with now forecasts for improvement soon, according to Jack Scoville of The Price Futures Group.

Grain markets saw another routine session with little fresh news. It was a similar story in the macro sector as we watch for any updates on the war in Ukraine, and world economies are nervous about potential recession, according to Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.

Corn

Futures markets are “stuck in the range” we’ve seen since the end of August, CHS Hedging said.

Soybeans

“The low water levels in the Mississippi River have not gotten better and very little rain is forecast which might help the situation, but as …

Grains Are Down, Dollar Up

Amid the uncertainty of port service hampered by the Russian-Ukraine war, Turkish President Erdogan said earlier today that he sees “no obstac…

Wheat

USDA dropped wheat exports by 50 million bushels and the number is the lowest US export number in 50 years, according toSteve Freed of ADM Inv…

Soybeans

USDA’s Brazilian attaché office increased its projection for the country’s soybean crop to 148.5 million metric tons. That’s up sharply from i…

Corn

USDA lowered exports by 125 million bushels, but some people think it should have been lowered byanother 200 million bushels due to cheaper Uk…

Soybeans

Markets are trading higher as soybean meal continues to see a “nice rebound” and soy oil trades higher, CHS Hedging said. “Soyoil continues to…

Wheat

A meeting yesterday between Putin and Erdogan (Turkey) gave some hope that the Ukraine export corridor agreement could possibly be extended, b…

Corn

“Corn futures ended lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Slow US export demand offers resistance. Low river navigation has …

