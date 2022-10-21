River levels weighing on Midwest prices

People are also reading…
The cash market has been strong at the Gulf but weak in the Midwest river areas due to the low river levels and reduced barge shipping, with now forecasts for improvement soon, according to Jack Scoville of The Price Futures Group.
Grain markets saw another routine session with little fresh news. It was a similar story in the macro sector as we watch for any updates on the war in Ukraine, and world economies are nervous about potential recession, according to Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.