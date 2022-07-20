Row crop prices continue to dip

People are also reading…
“A general malaise continues to engulf the row crops,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Rallies are shallow and short lived. Crop conditions are indicating a good crop and lockdowns in China continue to jeopardize long-term demand prospects. The market is not considered over-sold, yet with futures under the 200-day moving average, there clearly is a lack of bullish momentum.”
Corn and soybeans were lower and wheat was mixed as traders watched for progress on a deal to get Ukraine grain exported. “Lower corn and soybean markets again today while the three wheat markets remain mixed,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Equity markets are mixed this afternoon while energy markets are lower this afternoon.”