Russia hints at allowing grain shipments

Russia’s foreign minister has agreed to meet on June 8 with officials from Turkey, which controls access to the Black Sea at Istanbul. The market took the meeting as progress, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. But the reality is Russia will expect NATO to drop economic sanctions (very unlikely), demine the Ukrainian port of Odessa (Ukraine does not want this as it increases chances of a water invasion by Russia), and an international shipping company would have to supply the vessels. “One will be difficult, all three impossible,” he said.

Brazil is in the early stages of harvest in northern regions that have been plagued by drought all growing season; however southern Brazil continues to receive rainfall to aid crops, said Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging. USDA total corn production for Brazil is at 116 million metric tons.

Russian grain and fertilizer have not been sanctioned by the West, but companies and buyers are skittish to buy grain or fertilizer out of Russia because they’re not sure about the laundry list of sanctions, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.

