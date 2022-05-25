 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Russia may allow grain shipments from Ukraine

The big headline overnight was Interfax reporting that Russia will now allow humanitarian food vessels to be shipped from Ukraine, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Later, Russia said that approval of a corridor for exports will need to see lifting of some Russian sanctions. The Russian deputy Defense Minister also said Mariupol port is now open, but many doubt this.

In a letter to President Biden, 54 agricultural groups expressed grave concern with a recent amicus brief submitted by the U.S. solicitor general to the Supreme Court advising the court against taking up a case regarding pesticide labels, according to the American Soybean Association. At question is whether the state of California can require a cancer warning label for glyphosate when thousands of studies, decades of robust scientific consensus and numerous global regulatory bodies - including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency - agree the herbicide is not a carcinogen. The groups warned the new policy would set a dangerous precedent that threatens the science-based regulatory process.

The majority of the Corn Belt will see favorable weather in the week ahead while North Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota and eastern Canada will continue to see planting delaying rain, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.

