Russia moves into Ukraine, markets jump higher

Russia began their invasion of Ukraine overnight, causing markets to react swiftly. Soybeans and wheat prices jumped in the overnight trade, Blue Line Futures said, while stock indicies are sharply lower. “Resist the Fear of Missing Out,” they said. “Just because the markets are flying around doesn’t mean you need to be in them. Don’t look at it as missing a trade, view it as preserving capital. If you are trading these markets, tread lightly.”
Today marks the first day of the Ag Outlook forum with new balance sheets coming, CHS Hedging said. Estimated acreage is expected to increase in wheat and soybeans, while corn acres are expected to decline next year.