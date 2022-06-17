Russia offering safe passage for Ukraine grain

Reuters reported Russia said it has offered safe passage for Ukraine grain shipments from Black Sea ports but is not responsible for establishing the corridors and Turkey suggested that ships could be guided around sea mines. “‘We are not responsible for establishing safe corridors. We said we could provide safe passage if these corridors are established,” Russia U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said.
With the world financial markets sorting through the repercussions of the Federal Reserve and other world banks raising interest rates to combat inflation, grain and soy traders returned their focus to intensifying heat across major world growing regions, with the U.S. Midwest at the center of the discussion, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. Record and unrelenting heat have settled in over the Corn Belt and recent forecasts are not offering much relief into July. Despite the talk about curbing demand, interest rate hikes can do nothing about increasing production and Mother Nature will be our biggest adversary moving forward.
Grain, livestock, and dairy markets will be closed this Sunday night and during the day Monday but will re-open Monday night in observance of Juneteenth.