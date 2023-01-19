 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Russia to maintain grain export levels

Russia probably won’t limit grain exports, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Russia’s ag minister said today that there were no plans to reduce the grain export quota and that Russia would export 55 to 60 million metric tons of grain this year.

Forecast models remain in agreement for widespread soaking rains over the major growing areas of Argentina over the next week which will put actual totals in charge of the daily direction, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. The U.S. Southern Plains and the driest parts of the Western Corn Belt received a healthy amount of snow Wednesday, which will begin to trim areas in the most severe categories of the drought index. U.S. and world weather lean bearish into late January.

