Russia-Ukraine conflict could boost U.S. exports

Russia-Ukraine conflict could boost U.S. exports

The growing tension between Russia and Ukraine is obviously a big story when it comes to wheat and corn to a lesser extent, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Combined, Russia and Ukraine account for 29% of all global wheat exports. Ukraine is expected to account for 16% of global corn exports this year. If this turns into some sort of conflict it’s something that could drive additional export business to the United States.

After a wildly volatile but bullish week, the markets finished mixed with corn rallying to new multi-month highs while beans and wheat consolidated after solid weekly gains, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. The holiday delayed weekly exports were much improved from last week but still not overly impressive while South American weather and Russian military intentions continue to be the weightier factors in trader’s decisions. These same factors do not look to fade in importance moving into the end of the month.

