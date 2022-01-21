Russia-Ukraine conflict could shake up grain markets

With diplomats indicating Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is “imminent” it is worth noting that the Ukraine exports 12% of the world’s wheat and 16% of the world’s corn, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. Russia is also a major exporter of wheat and if shipments were pinched (even for a few weeks) the world cash wheat market will soar to find replacement bushels.
Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said China has fallen $13 billion short of its Phase 1 agriculture purchase commitments, said Patti Uhrich of CHS Heding.
The Fed is likely to signal an interest rate hike next week, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.