 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Russia-Ukraine conflict may alter grain shipments

Russia-Ukraine conflict may alter grain shipments

Reuters reported that escalating tensions between global crop heavyweights Russia and Ukraine are likely to force wheat, corn and sunflower oil buyers to seek alternative shipments, driving up world food prices already near multi-year highs, according to analysts and traders.

Grains are mixed in front of this week’s U.S. Outlook Conference and Friday U.S. export sales data, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said. Are grains beginning to trade less South America news and more trying to look ahead of 2022 World crops and demand? Some feel soybean and corn can trade higher on increase demand. Wheat may follow the latest headline concerning Russia and Ukraine.

Prices rocketed higher in the overnight and into the daily close on Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine on Monday, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. Wheat lead the way as the funds were holding a large enough short position that the potential disruption of shipping from the Black Sea region forced them into massive-short-covering which helped push corn to new contract highs. Beans were pulled higher by the grain rallies and new all-time highs in world veg oil markets although the South American weather forecasts are much wetter into mid-March. “Predicting actions of completely unpredictable people and events will make the days, weeks, and months ahead a three-ring circus on top of a speeding roller coaster,” Lawrence said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures rose but option volume and volatility are both on the rise, according to ADM Investor Services.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn traded just above Monday’s highs as its steady climb continues. Russia/Ukraine headlines will be watched closely over the long weekend, a…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets are finding strength from the soy and wheat markets as prices gained support from South American production concerns, Ami Heesch …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The corn market dipped on spillover weakness in the crude oil market with losses limited from crop worries in South America, said Ami Heesch o…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Waking up out of a long weekend, corn futures made new highs overnight with strong volume and “increasing tension over the Russia/Ukraine situ…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News