Russia-Ukraine conflict may alter grain shipments

Reuters reported that escalating tensions between global crop heavyweights Russia and Ukraine are likely to force wheat, corn and sunflower oil buyers to seek alternative shipments, driving up world food prices already near multi-year highs, according to analysts and traders.
Grains are mixed in front of this week’s U.S. Outlook Conference and Friday U.S. export sales data, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said. Are grains beginning to trade less South America news and more trying to look ahead of 2022 World crops and demand? Some feel soybean and corn can trade higher on increase demand. Wheat may follow the latest headline concerning Russia and Ukraine.
Prices rocketed higher in the overnight and into the daily close on Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine on Monday, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. Wheat lead the way as the funds were holding a large enough short position that the potential disruption of shipping from the Black Sea region forced them into massive-short-covering which helped push corn to new contract highs. Beans were pulled higher by the grain rallies and new all-time highs in world veg oil markets although the South American weather forecasts are much wetter into mid-March. “Predicting actions of completely unpredictable people and events will make the days, weeks, and months ahead a three-ring circus on top of a speeding roller coaster,” Lawrence said.