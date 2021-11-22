 Skip to main content
Russia-Ukraine conflict would affect grain markets

The U.S. government has shared intelligence with European allies indicating a buildup of Russian troops and artillery preparing for a rapid, large-scale push into Ukraine, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Russia is the world’s largest wheat exporter and Ukraine is the fifth-largest wheat exporter. Any disruption of wheat exports from the Black Sea region is a big problem to the global export situation. “There also some corn implications. Ukraine is the world’s fourth-largest corn exporter,” he said.

The forecast for the next two weeks is trending warmer and drier, which should help complete harvest, and is also pressuring propane prices, said Jim Warren of CHS Hedging.

