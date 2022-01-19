 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Russia/Ukraine tension pushes wheat markets

Russia/Ukraine tension pushes wheat markets

The White House has warned that Russia could launch an attack on Ukraine at any point, Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain said. Russia says it has no plans to invade, but tension at the border remain high. Russia this morning said the U.S. should not be concerned. The Black Sea is a huge export hub for wheat in particular. Russia and Ukraine is estimated to account for 29% of all wheat exports. This may be a reason we saw a sharp rally in wheat yesterday.

The weather trading uncertainty revolves around the developing rainy pattern for Argentina and Brazil and the consistent forecasts for a reversion to the hot/dry pattern by late next week, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Advisors. La Nina has not weakened and a return to the yield reducing heat seems probable. “This rain does not end the weather market,” he said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Weekend rains in Argentina were thought to be too late for much of the corn crop. Support also came from rallying wheat prices, according to C…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat continues surge

  • Updated

The wheat markets posted sharp gains today and corn recovered from overnight weakness to close slightly higher on the day, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The corn market finished lower as better rain chances over the next 15 days in South America put pressure on prices, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets are expected to continue moving lower on improving South American weather “and the lower trade in soybeans,” CHS Hedging’s Patti …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

The International Grains Council decreased its estimate of world corn production by 5 million metric tons to 1,207 million tons due to drought…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The March corn contract is testing its uptrend line, “but has not breached it yet,” Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News