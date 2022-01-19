Russia/Ukraine tension pushes wheat markets

The White House has warned that Russia could launch an attack on Ukraine at any point, Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain said. Russia says it has no plans to invade, but tension at the border remain high. Russia this morning said the U.S. should not be concerned. The Black Sea is a huge export hub for wheat in particular. Russia and Ukraine is estimated to account for 29% of all wheat exports. This may be a reason we saw a sharp rally in wheat yesterday.
The weather trading uncertainty revolves around the developing rainy pattern for Argentina and Brazil and the consistent forecasts for a reversion to the hot/dry pattern by late next week, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Advisors. La Nina has not weakened and a return to the yield reducing heat seems probable. “This rain does not end the weather market,” he said.