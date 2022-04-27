 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Russia-Ukraine war likely to affect fertilizer prices into 2023

Most nitrogen fertilizers likely are in place for the 2022 production of spring crops in North America, albeit at much higher prices than in 2021. However, the continuing Ukraine-Russia war can limit fertilizer supplies for the crop that will be planted in South America later in 2022, leading to further upward price pressures for fertilizer used in North America for the 2023 production year, according to a farmdoc report..

The vast majority of the Corn Belt is dry this morning, but this is not going to last very long, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Tomorrow through Friday, scattered rains will return to Missouri, Iowa, into Illinois and a larger system that will move into the Northern Plains over the weekend. A lot of those areas will see 2 inches of rain or snow equivalent. “This is still a less-than-ideal forecast,” he said.

U.S. planting pace remains a concern, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. South American weather forecasts were largely unchanged over the weekend with continued stress into mid-May for the northern third of Brazil’s safrinha crop. U.S. and South American weather remain supportive to the bulls.

CropWatch Weekly Update

