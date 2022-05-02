 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Russian forces capture four Ukrainian ports

Ukraine has closed its four ports in the Black and Azov seas, which have been captured by Russian forces, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. President Zelenskyy said on an Australian TV news magazine that the country could lose millions of tons of grain due to Russia’s control of Black Sea shipping, triggering a food crisis that will affect Europe, Asia and Africa.

The Midwest saw weekend rains with more on tap for mid-week this week, but warmer temperatures, said Matt Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. USDA will release its weekly planting progress data later this afternoon. Higher U.S. corn and ethanol demand should help underpin prices.

Weather, the war in Ukraine and global food inflation definitely remain the key underlying drivers of the grains market, but the world can’t shake off the toll China’s COVID policy is having on the U.S. economy, with indicators dipping into recession-style levels now, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons.

